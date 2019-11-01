Big Island Weekly Lane Closures: Nov. 2-8

Hawai‘i Department of Transportation announced lane closure schedules for Nov. 2-8. The closures may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

North Hilo (24-hour closure)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Maunakea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.

Ka‘u

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 56 and 57 in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach on Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8, from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions between mile markers 54 and 55 in the vicinity of Kanenelu Bridge and Black Sand Beach Lane on Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for vegetation maintenance.

South Kona

Alternating lane closure on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile markers 104 to 106, Kealaokeawe Road and Ho‘olala Road, on Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping and shoulder work.

South Hilo

Lane shifts on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 10, Wailuku Bridge and Waia‘ama Bridge, on Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for striping work.

Hāmākua

Alternating lane closure on Honoka‘a-Waipi‘o Road (Route 240) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 2 and 5, Nienie Place and Kawaikalia Bridge, on Monday, Nov. 4, through Friday, Nov. 8, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping work.