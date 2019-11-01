3 Burglaries, 1 Theft Reported in Ka‘ū This Past Week

Hawai‘i County Police reported three burglaries and a theft in Ocean View over the past week.

According to a Facebook post by Ka‘ū Police, burglaries in the Ocean View area have increased and some of the incidents occurred during the day.

The first burglary was reported on Oct. 25 on Walaka Drive. A 77-year-old man told police his neighbor’s house was broken into. The homeowner is off island and it is unknown was taken.

Also on Oct. 25, a burglary was reported on Lehua lane, a 77-year-old man told police a suspect removed a cordless drill, battery and phone charger, sawmill and a car jack. Items were taken during the day.

On Oct. 29, a burglary was reported on Aloha Boulevard. A 63-year-old man told police someone removed a flashlight, iPod, surveillance camera and other miscellaneous items. The theft occurred during the day.

On Oct. 26, a theft was reported on Aloha Boulevard. A 27-year-old woman told police that someone removed a chainsaw and a small blue propane tank from outside her home.

Two abandoned vehicles were reported, one on Aloha Boulevard and Princess Kaiulani Boulevard.