Wind Advisory for Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa

By Big Island Now
October 31, 2019, 12:50 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2019, 12:32 PM)
×

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019: National Weather Service

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

Wind Speeds: West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

Affected Areas: Big Island Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, above 8,000 feet.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Impacts: Motorists should drive with caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 2 )
View Comments