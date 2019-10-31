Wind Advisory for Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa

Wind Advisory for Mauna Kea, Mauna LoaOctober 31, 2019, 12:50 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2019, 12:32 PM)
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019: National Weather Service
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY
Wind Speeds: West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.
Affected Areas: Big Island Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, above 8,000 feet.
Impacts: Motorists should drive with caution.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.