Wind Advisory for Mauna Kea, Mauna Loa

Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019: National Weather Service

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY

Wind Speeds: West to southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts to 55 mph.

Affected Areas: Big Island Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, above 8,000 feet.

Impacts: Motorists should drive with caution.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A wind advisory for the summits means that sustained winds of at least 45 mph, or gusts of at least 55 mph, are expected. Motorists should use extra caution.