Warning Siren Tests Thursday, Friday

This is a Civil Defense Outdoor Warning Siren message for Thursday, Oct. 31 at noon.

The State of Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency is conducting maintenance on outdoor warning sirens today at Kea‘au Shipman Park and Ocean View, and tomorrow at Kamehameha Park in Hawi.

Residents in the area of Shipman Park, Ocean View and Kamehameha Park may hear a series of “burps” coming from the sirens at those locations as part of the maintenance procedure.

If you hear a siren tone in circumstances other than these tests, turn on the radio and follow emergency information and instructions provided by your Civil Defense.

In addition, please remember that tomorrow is the regular monthly siren test scheduled for all sirens in Hawai‘i County at 11:45 in the morning.