TSA Canine Halloween Costume Contest

October 31, 2019
TSA K9 Hershey won the K9 costume contest at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for his portrayal of a TSA agent. PC: TSA HSS K9 Lynch came in second place for his teddy bear costume. PC: TSA TSA K( Brute took third place for her costume as a hula dancer. PC: TSA
Some of TSA’s explosive detection canines at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport got a break from their day jobs to celebrate Halloween with a costume contest.
TSA canine Hershey was the big winner for his portrayal of a TSA officer. HSS canine Lynch, who works with the State Sheriffs, busted out the onesie teddy bear costume for second place.
Brute, a TSA canine and German Longhair Pointer, won third prize for her costume as a hula dancer.