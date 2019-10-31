TSA Canine Halloween Costume Contest

TSA K9 Hershey won the K9 costume contest at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport for his portrayal of a TSA agent. PC: TSA

TSA K9 Brute took third place for her costume as a hula dancer. PC: TSA



Some of TSA’s explosive detection canines at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport got a break from their day jobs to celebrate Halloween with a costume contest.

TSA canine Hershey was the big winner for his portrayal of a TSA officer. HSS canine Lynch, who works with the State Sheriffs, busted out the onesie teddy bear costume for second place.

Brute, a TSA canine and German Longhair Pointer, won third prize for her costume as a hula dancer.