October 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 31, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 31, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 31, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
