October 31, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. West wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. South southwest wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. West wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Southwest wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. South southeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southwest wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. South southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 9pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: Scattered showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. West wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.