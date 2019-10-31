HPD Nabs Four Female Suspects in Drug Bust

The Hawai‘i Police Department has arrested four women in Kona after a drug investigation.

On Wednesday, Oct. 30, at approximately 9:35 a.m., officers from the Area II Vice section, along with officers from Community Policing and Criminal Intelligence Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence off Ahulani Street in Kona. Upon searching the residence, officers recovered a zip-type baggie containing 70.1 grams of a brown powdery substance, which later tested positive for heroin.

Officers arrested four women within the residence who were later identified as 65-year-old Barbara Martin of Kona, 36-year-old Devon Henson of Washington, 42-year-old Jennifer Conway of Washington and 32-year-old Mariah Ancona of Ocean View.

Upon arresting Conway, officers recovered 1.8 grams of heroin and 3.3 grams of crystal methamphetamine from her purse. Officers recovered a small amount of heroin in a silicone container from Martin’s pocket upon placing her under arrest.

SPONSORED VIDEO

After conferring with prosecutors, all four women were charged with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the first-degree, with bail set at $10,000 for each person. Martin was also charged with the promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree, and her total bail was set at $12,000. Conway was also charged with two counts of promotion of a dangerous drug in the third-degree. Her total bail was set $14,000.

As of Thursday morning, Martin and Ancona posted bail, while Conway and Henson were released to the district court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Click an image to expand