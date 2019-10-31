Hawai‘i County Among Least Affordable Places to Live in US

Hawai‘i County was ranked in the top 10 among the least affordable midsize counties for renters.

According to an AdvisorSmith study, Hawaii County was seventh. Monterey County, California was first and Richmond County, New York was tenth.

The business insurance resource company analyzed cities based upon data from HUD and the Census Bureau. The study ranked counties based on median household income, weighted median rent, and household size.

Data showed Hawai‘i County median households spend 32.4% of household income on rent. Median household income in Hawaii County is $57,571. Median rent in the county is $1,553.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Hawaii County ranked 20th nationwide as least affordable county to live. Also on the list were Kaua‘i County, which ranked 21st and Maui County, ranking 43rd. Honolulu County ranked 12th.

For more details on the study, visit https://advisorsmith.com/data/most-and-least-affordable-places-for-renters-in-america/.