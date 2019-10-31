Big Island Weekend Road Closures: Nov. 1–3

Big Island Weekend Road Closures: Nov. 1–3October 31, 2019, 7:06 PM HST (Updated October 31, 2019, 7:06 PM)
The State of Hawai’i Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary road and lane closures from Friday, Nov. 1 through Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019.
Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.
DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)
NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)
Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.
MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)
NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)
Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week, for TMT work.