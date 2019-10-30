VAC Offers Encaustic Workshop

Artist Mary Milelzcik will host the Mixed Media Encaustic workshop on Saturday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Encaustic is a mixture of beeswax, damar resin and pigment, which is applied to a solid absorbent surface. Each time a new layer is applied, it must be fused. The layers can be enhanced by carving with tools or drawing with pigment, oil sticks, etc. Photographs can be transferred and other materials embedded to create a variety of results with depth. The class is for both beginners and advanced.

Mixed Media Encaustic is a hands-on workshop, where you’ll learn safe studio practices, all the encaustic painting basics and how to integrate encaustic painting into other media. Encaustic techniques along with wet and dry shellac burns will be demonstrated. After instruction and experimenting, you will have the opportunity to create two encaustic paintings to take home with you. Since the holidays are approaching, you will have the option to make a set of holiday cards to share with your friends and family.

Milelzcik will provide panels and handmade paper to use as substrates, cards and envelopes; an assortment of marking tools and brushes; and interesting papers, photographs, minerals, fibers and other natural and found materials for students to incorporate into their paintings. Students are encouraged to bring other items they’d like to incorporate. Advanced students can consult with the instructor in advance regarding specific projects.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lunch and something to snack on. The class fee is $60/$55 for VAC members plus a $30 fee, inclusive of supplies. To register, call Volcano Art Center at 808-967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.