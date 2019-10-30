Students Win Essay Contest on Value of Community Service

Seven essay contest winners, including a Konawaena High School student, were recognized at the 2019 Pro Bono Celebration in the Hawai‘i Supreme Courtroom on Oct. 24.

Tyra Bailey of Konawaena High School received $500 for an essay that described: “How We Can Create and Inspire Change with Fifty Hours of Community Service Work.” A teacher or adviser named by each student also received $100 for educational purposes.

Hawai‘i Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Recktenwald, Hawai‘i Access to Justice Commission Chair Justice Simeon Acoba (ret.), and Commissioner Judge Ronald Ibarra (ret.), along with Associate Justice Michael Wilson, state Rep. Della Au Belatti, and Hawai‘i State Bar Association President and Commission Vice-Chair Derek Kobayashi praised contestants for their inspired writings.

“In our statewide contest, we encourage students to share their views on the importance of assisting others and on the positive impact volunteerism has on themselves and on their communities,” said Justice Simeon Acoba (ret.), who serves as the Chair of the Hawaii Access to Justice Commission. “We are impressed by the depth and quality of the essays which reflect well on the students, their families, and their teachers.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Commission received 173 entries from public and private high school students in grades 10 to 12. This is the seventh year of the contest.

Other essay contests were: Kyler Arruda-Sukehira of Kapaa High School; Grace Chinen of Waipahu High School; Natalie Dzubian of King Kekaulike High School; Maia Motta Kamehameha Schools – Kapalama; Michelle Phan of Roosevelt High School; and Cameron Wells of Christian Liberty Academy.

All winners received $500.