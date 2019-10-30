3:47 AM HST Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING

Winds and Seas: East winds 10 to 15 knots. Seas 6 to 11 feet.

Affected Areas: Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island Windward Waters.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.