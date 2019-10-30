Red Cross Offers Halloween Safety Tips

We’re on the eve of Halloween. While the holiday is packed with costumes, candy and fun, the American Red Cross put out some tips on how to help keep kids safe while enjoying the festivities.

Trick-or-treaters need to see and be seen. Use face makeup instead of masks, which make seeing difficult. Give trick-or-treaters a flashlight to light their way, add reflective tape to costumes and trick-or-treat bags. Have everyone wear light-colored clothing.

Use flame-resistant costumes.

Make sure adults know where the kids are going. A parent or responsible adult should accompany young children door-to-door.

Be cautious around animals, especially dogs.

Walk, don’t run.

Only visit homes that have a porch light on. Accept treats at the door – never go inside.

Walk only on the sidewalks, not in the street. If no sidewalk is available, walk at the edge of the roadway, facing traffic. Look both ways before crossing the street, and cross only at the corner. Don’t cut across yards or use alleys and don’t cross between parked cars.

A grown-up should check the goodies before eating. Make sure to remove loose candy, open packages and choking hazards. Discard any items with brand names that you are not familiar with.

If you are planning to welcome trick-or-treaters to your home, follow these safety steps:

Light the area well so young visitors can see.

Sweep leaves from your sidewalks and steps. Clear your porch or front yard of obstacles someone could trip over.

Drivers are advised to use extra caution on Thursday as the costumed youngsters may forget to look both ways before crossing the street.