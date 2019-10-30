Pua Nā Pua Art Festival Set for Kona

Full Life Hawaii, Abled Hawai’i Artists and Donkey Mill Art Center are teaming up to put on the fourth annual Pua Nā Pua Art Festival.

The festival’s purpose is to empower people of all abilities to explore self-employment through the arts.

This art fair is the first of its kind in West Hawai‘i, according to an event press release, and will inclusively celebrate the contributions of both developmentally-disabled (DD) and non-DD artists, with booths available to artists of all abilities. The event will feature arts, crafts, live Holiday music, photos with Santa, sensory booths, a silent auction the KWXX Treasure Chest and more, the release continued.

The event will be held at the Lanihau Center Saturday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor spaces are also available. The festival is seeking local artisans, handmade items and food/food truck vendors.

Email [email protected] com if you want to vend. If you haven’t been a vendor before, submit pictures/websites social media sites of your wares/items. Upon approval, you will be sent the online link to register.

More information about the festival can be found online.