Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Hilo Teen

Hawai‘i County Police are searching for a 17-year-old Hilo teen reported as missing.

Ashley Panela was last seen in Kurtistown on Oct. 7. He is described as being 5-feet-8-inches, approximately 140pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes.

Police ask that anyone with information on his whereabouts call Officer James Steffen of the Juvenile Aid Section at 808-961-8810 or the Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.