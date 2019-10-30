October 30, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 30, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 30, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 30, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Waimea
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 51. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. West wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. East northeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 8pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Puna
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east northeast 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind around 6 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 9pm, then isolated showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday: Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming west northwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov