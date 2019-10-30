More Parking Stalls to be Added at Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park

Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park will add 20 new parking stalls to the overflow parking lot east of Kīlauea Visitor Center.

The additions come after the loss of parking capacity from seismic activity in 2018, and in anticipation of heavy visitation during the upcoming holiday season. The park plans to open the new gravel lot by Thanksgiving.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Construction on the new gravel lot begins this week on previously disturbed land. Impacts to natural resources will be minimal, and there will be no impact to cultural resources.

The short-term fix adds much-needed parking spaces for visitors. The closure of Jaggar Museum and Kīlauea Overlook for safety reasons following the 2018 collapse of Kīlauea summit greatly reduced the number of available parking spots for visitors.

Long-term planning to address parking and post-eruption recovery continues at the park. For more information, visit the park website’s recovery page, https://www.nps.gov/havo/recovery.htm.