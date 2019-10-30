Gabbard Resolution for Release of 9/11 Info

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is demanding transparency for the 9/11 attacks.

On Tuesday, Gabbard introduced House Resolution 662, which calls on the federal government to declassify and release information regarding the Sept. 11 attacks in order to ensure a full public understanding of what happened and who was involved, according to a release from the Congresswoman’s office.

“Though Al Qaeda attacked us on 9/11 over 18 years ago, the American people still do not have the truth about Saudi Arabia and who helped Al Qaeda carry out these attacks,” Gabbard said. “The truth is being withheld from the families of those who were killed on 9/11, and from the American people. Full disclosure of these facts is not only necessary for these families it is essential for our national security and to keep the American people safe. The Trump Administration must put the interests of the American people first, and release this information now.”