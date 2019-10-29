VAC Offers Final Hula Voices of the Year

The Volcano Art Center’s 2019 Hula Voices series concludes on Wednesday, Nov. 6. The November program features Kumu Hula Pele Kaio with moderator Desiree Moana Cruz.

Hula Voices is an oral history project, presenting intimate talk story sessions with Hawai‘i Island’s hula practitioners and musicians as they share their hula genealogy, traditions, protocols and experiences. The program takes place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the Volcano Art Center Gallery in Hawai‘i Volcanoes National Park. Park entrance fees may apply.

From Hawaiʻi Community College UNUKUPUKUPU, Kumu Hula Pele Kaio combines ancestral knowledge with the rigors of academia as a lecturer at HCC. In the Hawaiian Studies program, hula is more than just the performative folk culture of Hawaiʻi. The dancers/students express hula as a process for deep inner reflection and analysis. Through hula, they define and exercise their unique contribution to this world we live in.

This will be the final Hula Voices offering for 2019. The program will begin again in January 2020. These programs are supported in part by funding from Hawaiʻi Tourism, the County of Hawaiʻi Department of Research and Development and members of the Volcano Art Center.

Photo: Kumu Hula Pele Kaio will be the featured guest for Hula Voices at the Volcano Art Center on Wednesday, November 6th.

Photo credit: Dino Morrow Photography