Open Game Season on Birds Statewide

Birds are game in Hawai‘i beginning this week.

The DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife (DOFAW) announced that the the opening of the 2019-2020 game bird hunting season is set for Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019 and will run through Sunday, Jan. 25, 2020. A valid hunting license and a game bird stamp are required for all game bird hunting on public and private lands.

Detailed information on hunting units on each island, open days and other instructions can be found on the DOFAW website under “Hunting Announcements.”

Privately owned lands are open to game bird hunting on weekends, state holidays and Wednesdays and Thursdays for Units A, G, PTA with landowner permission and in accordance with Chapter 13-122.

All game bird hunters should be familiar with Hawai’i Administrative Rules Title 13, Chapter 122 “Rules Regulating Game Bird Hunting.” Hunters will be required to check in and out at established hunter check stations. First obtain permission from landowners when seeking to hunt on private land.

Prevent wildfires by not parking or driving in tall grass or brush. Report fires to 911.

Report game law violators to the Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement by calling 808-643-3567 or download the Hawai‘i Division of Conservation and Resource Tip application at https://dlnr.hawaii.gov/docare/.

Further information may be obtained by contacting DOFAW offices at the following phone numbers: Kaua‘i: 808-274-3433; O‘ahu: 808-587-0166; Maui: 808-984-8100; Molokai: 808-553-1745; Lanai: 808-565-7916; Hilo: 808-974-4221; Kamuela: 808-887-6063.