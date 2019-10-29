October 29, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 14 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 67. Southeast wind 8 to 14 mph becoming west in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers before 7am, then scattered showers after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 9pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 56. Southeast wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 54. South southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely, mainly after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South southeast wind around 7 mph becoming north northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east wind 11 to 16 mph becoming north in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind 8 to 11 mph becoming south in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind 7 to 9 mph becoming west in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Cloudy, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph becoming east in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 8pm. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday: Scattered showers after 10am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.