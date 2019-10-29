October 29, 2019 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
October 29, 2019, 4:00 AM HST (Updated October 29, 2019, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

North East

Surf: Chest to shoulder high NE medium period swell.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with SSE winds 5-10mph. Choppy/disorganized conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting ESE 10-15mph.

North West

Surf: Ankle to knee high SW long period swell.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with E winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

West

Surf: Knee high SW long period swell with occasional thigh high sets.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with W winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the SW.

South East

Surf: Waist to chest high ESE medium period swell with occasional shoulder high sets.

Conditions: Light sideshore texture in the morning with NE winds 5-10mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the ESE.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

