‘Mahalo’ Potluck to honor North Hawai‘i First Responders

The Waimea Community Association will host the 5th annual mahalo potluck to thank North Hawai‘i’s first responders.

The potluck will take place during the Nov. 7 town meeting at Waimea School cafeteria from 5:15-7 p.m.

“We all owe a great deal – sometimes including our lives and those of loved ones – to first responders who put themselves at risk daily to save and protect others,” said Patti Cook, WCA President.

Cook said the potluck is a small way to acknowledge the d

edication of the first responders – police, fire and EMTs and others including lifeguards, sheriffs, Civil Defense personnel, Coast Guard, State DLNR DOCARE and DOFAW officers, Pōhakuloa Training Area police and fire rescue crews, and even the life-flight crews that air lift individuals to Maui or Honolulu for emergency care.

“While many of these individuals humbly insist they are just doing the job they get paid for, these men and women deserve recognition,” said Lewis Dubois, WCA Director who is helping coordinate the gathering.

The event will also thank those community’s volunteer fire responders and Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) volunteers.

All North Hawai’i first responders – including volunteers and spouses – have been invited.

Community members coming to thank these public servants can bring a potluck dish to share. They also are urged to bring their own re-usable plates, cups and utensils to minimize trash, but the association will provide these items for first responders and others, and will also provide steamed rice and iced water and Starbucks will provide hot coffee. Tropical Dreams is contributing their delicious Waimea-made ice cream, so there is no need for deserts.

While most of the gathering will focus on first responders, the meeting will include a brief presentation by Hawai‘i Wildfire Management Organization (HWMO), a community education outreach nonprofit dedicated to minimizing wildfires.

Waimea-based, HWMO now works statewide in educating communities on how to reduce wildfire risks. As the month’s spotlighted nonprofit, the association will encourage those attending to contribute to HWMO’s effective community education.

There will also be a brief public safety update by Community Policing Officer May Lee.

The entire community is welcome to all WCA Town Meetings. There is no charge but membership is encouraged and is $15/person; $25/family/business per year. Memberships paid for at this time of year will cover 2020.