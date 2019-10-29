Local Red Cross Nurses to Assist in California Wildfire

Two Hawai‘i Island Red Cross nurses are being deployed today to assist in wildfires burning out of control in both northern and Southern California.

The local volunteers are being assigned to help with the Kincade wildfire, which has burned over 74,000 acres in northern California. The Big Island Red Cross nurses will be working in Disaster Health Services and one O‘ahu volunteer will serve as a Shelter Manager.

Over 350 Red Cross volunteers are supporting evacuation centers to provide safe refuge for people impacted by these devastating fires, according to a press release from the American Red Cross. The Red Cross is also providing meals, health services, comfort and other support for affected residents.

In the evening of Oct. 28, over 2,800 people sought refuge from the wildfires in 20 Red Cross and community evacuation centers across the state for more than 7,700 overnight shelter stays so far, the release states. Along with partners, the Red Cross has served over 13,800 meals and snacks.

They have distributed over 1,100 relief items, and made more than 1,600 individual care contacts, including health services such as replacing lost medications and eyeglasses, emotional support and spiritual care.

The Red Cross encourages everyone to be prepared before disasters strike by getting a disaster kit, making a plan and staying informed. Go here for more information: https://www.redcross.org/local/hawaii/about-us/our-work/disaster-preparedness.html