Job Affair Brings Potential Employers to Young Adults with Disabilities

Young adults with disabilities had the opportunity to highlight their skills and land their first jobs at the state’s second annual Reverse Job Fair at the Hawai‘i State Capitol on Oct. 29.

The event takes place during the month of October, which is National Disability Employment Awareness month.

The Office of the Governor reported that 77 candidates stationed at individual booths had the chance to meet with human resource representatives from 93 local companies, state, city and county departments and agencies. They included Aloha Gas, Central Pacific Bank, CVS/Longs, Hard Rock Café, Hawaiian Airlines, Hawaiian Electric, Hawaiian Telcom, Hilton Hotels, Queens Medical Center, Y. Hata, YMCA, the University of Hawai‘i, the state Departments of Human Resources, Agriculture, Taxation and Transportation.

“We all need to know that someone believes in us. One initial opportunity allows us to gain work experience that goes on our resume and helps to build a foundation for future employment. People with disabilities deserve the chance to prove that they have the necessary skills to join Hawai‘i’s workforce,” said first lady Dawn Amano-Ige.

The annual Reverse Job Fair is made possible through a partnership between the Office of the Governor, Hawai‘i State Legislature and five state departments.