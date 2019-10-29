HPD Seeks Escaped Convict

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a 34-year-old Hilo man who allegedly escaped from the Hale Nani correctional facility.

Bryce Dustin Feary was last seen at the correctional facility on Oct. 1 at about 10 a.m. He is described as a local male, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 170 pounds with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a green pyramid tattoo, a green cross on his left calf and other assorted tattoos on his right upper arm.

Feary was in custody for a probation violation at the time and failed to return from a work furlough.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call Detective Wendall Carter at HPD or email [email protected] gov.