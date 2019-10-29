House Passes Gabbard’s Bill Addressing Nursing Needs

The House passed the Title VIII Nursing Workforce Reauthorization Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (HI-02) and Rep. Dave Joyce (OH-14) who are co-chairs of Congressional Nursing Caucus.

The bill would reauthorize federal funding for nursing workforce and education programs to help grow and support the nursing workforce in the United States, according to a press release issued from Gabbard’s office.

The bill passed the House by voice vote. It now goes to the Senate for consideration.

“There is a dire need of nurses all across this country, with rural and underserved communities most negatively impacted. Nurses are the heartbeat of our healthcare system, and this shortage is a crisis that impacts everyone,” Gabbard said. “This bill will help make it easier to educate, train, and grow the number of nurses across the country. The Senate must quickly take up and pass our bipartisan bill so that we can build the 21st Century nursing workforce we need.”

Those in the medical field praised the bill and Gabbard for her efforts in moving it through.

“For over five decades, Title VIII Nursing Workforce Development Programs continue to ensure a robust and diverse nursing workforce,” said Dr. Ann Cary, Chair of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing (AACN) Board of Directors. “We applaud Representative Gabbard for advancing the reauthorization of these vital programs, her support as House Nursing Caucus Co-Chair, and for her dedication to the nursing profession.”

Title VIII is the largest source of federal funding for nursing education, said American Nurses Association President Ernest Grant.

“These programs are vital to prepare nurses to provide care across all practice settings and in rural and medically underserved communities,” Grant said. “I want to thank Representative Tulsi Gabbard and the U.S. House of Representatives for passing this unanimously. ANA appreciates Rep. Gabbard and her continued leadership on nursing issues.”