Hilo Park to Close for Maintenance

Kuhio Kalaniana‘ole Park in Hilo will be temporarily closed from Oct. 30 to Nov. 29 for clearing and maintenance of overgrown foliage, bushes, tall weeds and non-native trees near the shoreline.

The park will be open on the weekends and County holidays.

SPONSORED VIDEO

According to a press release from Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation, the project will create more open areas for the public to enjoy, improve access to Reeds Bay shoreline, and deter illicit activities occurring in the overgrown areas.

All green waste will be mulched at the site and spread under existing trees outside of the shoreline setback area. The Department will work closely with the East Hawai‘i Outdoor Circle to develop and implement a landscaping plan for the park.

The Department apologizes for any inconvenience this park closure may cause, and thanks the public for their patience and understanding during this temporary closure.