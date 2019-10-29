Highway 132 Expected to Open in November

Highway 132 is expected to open in November after it was inundated with lava during the 2018 Kīlauea eruption.

The eruption in the Lower East Rift Zone began in May and ended in August. Lava covered about 13 miles of public roads, including Highway 132, Pohoiki Road and Highway 137. Construction to restore an approximate 3.2-mile stretch Highway 132 started in June.

No public access will be permitted on the roadway until it is officially inspected, completed and accepted. Crews will begin signage and striping the first week of November.

No schedule or timeline has been determined for Pohoiki Road, Highway 137 and Lighthouse Road.

