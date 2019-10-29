Help the Hungry through Annual ‘Check-Out Hunger’ Program

Grocery stores around the state are gearing up for the annual “Check-Out Hunger” program from Hawai‘i Foodbank.

This year’s program will take place in supermarkets on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i from Nov. 1, 2019, through Jan. 15, 2020, and on Hawai‘i Island from Dec. 1, 2019 through Jan. 31, 2020.

The Check-Out Hunger program makes it easy for everyone to make a difference in the lives of Hawai‘i’s hungry by giving the gift of food this holiday season. All shoppers have to do is tear off a bright-green coupon when they check out at participating grocery stores and the total selected is added to their bill.

They can tear off a coupon to feed a child breakfast for a week for $2.81, feed a senior lunch for a month for $12.43, or feed a family dinner for a week for $16.84.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“We’re so grateful to Meadow Gold for stepping in to sponsor this signature holiday fundraiser in the fight against hunger,” said Hawai‘i Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani. “Their generosity helps underwrite the costs of the program, so that we can put more food on the table for Hawai‘i’s hungry.”

Participating retailers include:

Big Save Stores on Kaua‘i

Don Quijote Stores on O‘ahu

KTA Super Stores on the Hawai‘i Island

Marukai Wholesale Mart on O‘ahu

Shima’s Supermarket in Waimanalo on Oahu

Tamura’s Express on Maui

Tamura’s Fine Wine & Liquors on O‘ahu and Maui

Tamura’s Markets on O‘ahu and Maui

Times Supermarkets on O‘ahu, Maui and Kaua‘i

President and General Manager of Meadow Gold Dairies Glenn Muranaka said he’s pleased to sponsor this year’s Check-Out Hunger program, and encourages the community to join in their efforts to support Hawai‘i’s hungry.

Contributions to the Hawai‘i Foodbank will remain on the island on which they were collected in order to assist local keiki, kūpuna and families in need. Donations will be made to one of the following local food banks: the Hawai‘i Foodbank, the Maui Food Bank, Hawai‘i Foodbank Kaua‘i Branch or The Food Basket on Hawai‘i Island.

Since its launch in 1993, the Check-Out Hunger program has raised more than $3 million.