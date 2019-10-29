Flood Advisory Issued for Hāmākua Coast, Hilo, Puna Districts

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for the Hāmākua Coast and the Hilo and Puna Districts. The advisory is forecasted to last through the evening of Oct. 30.

The Hawai‘i County Civil Defense Agency advises that heavy rain with possible thunder showers may occur. A flood advisory means that localized flooding may occur.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Residents in flood-prone areas are asked to remain alert for flood conditions. The Civil Defense advises the public to be aware of road closures and advises not to cross flowing water.

The Civil Defense also warns the public to be aware of malfunctioning traffic signals. Treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.

If lightning threatens the area, the safest place to be is indoors.