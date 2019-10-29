DWS Scheduled Work on Māmalahoa Highway

Māmalahoa Highway (Highway 19) was congested throughout Tuesday and will be so again on Thursday.

Department of Water Supply crews are working between Nohomalu Place and White Road, or between mile markers 53 and 54 approximately, today and on Halloween. Scheduled work hours are 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with the purpose of installing two new water services.

One lane with traffic control will remain open throughout the installation. Motorists should expect delays and are asked to plan accordingly.

Any questions can be directed to Darroll Naungayan or William O’Neil at 808-887-3030.