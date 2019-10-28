Police Seeking Kelvin ‘Monster’ Udac

The Hawai‘i Police Department is requesting public assistance to locate a wanted man on the Big Island.

The Area II Special Enforcement Unit is seeking Kelvin “Monster” Udac, a 39-year-old male known to frequent the Ka’u area.

He is wanted on numerous outstanding bench warrants. Udac is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds and has several visible tattoos on his entire body.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Marco K. Segobia of the Special Enforcement Unit at 808-936-6082.