October 28, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 28, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 28, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 28, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Occasional showers, mainly before 7am. High near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 6 mph becoming southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely, mainly after noon. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming east southeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Increasing clouds, with a high near 81. South southwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. East wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. East wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. East wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. East northeast wind around 13 mph.
Tuesday: Isolated showers. The rain could be heavy at times. Partly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tuesday: Showers likely. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Northeast wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northeast wind.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Light east southeast wind.
Tuesday: Scattered showers after 11am. The rain could be heavy at times. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Northwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov