Kona District Approaches 400 DUI Arrests

The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 909 DUI arrests compared with 910 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.11%.

DUI Arrests by District District Weekly Total Year to Date Hāmākua 0 11 North Hilo 0 3 South Hilo 1 238 Puna 2 154 Ka’u 0 18 Kona 7 394 South Kohala 3 86 North Kohala 0 5 Island Total 13 909

There have been 804 major accidents so far this year compared with 991 during the same period last year, a decrease of 18.9%.

To date, there have been 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities compared with 24 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 38.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.