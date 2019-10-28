Kona District Approaches 400 DUI Arrests

By Big Island Now
October 28, 2019, 5:11 PM HST (Updated October 28, 2019, 5:11 PM)
The Hawai`i Police Department arrested 13 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant during the week of Oct. 21 to Oct. 27, 2019. Three of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 909 DUI arrests compared with 910 during the same period last year, a decrease of 0.11%.

DUI Arrests by District
DistrictWeekly Total Year to Date
Hāmākua011
North Hilo03
South Hilo1238
Puna2154
Ka’u018
Kona7394
South Kohala386
North Kohala05
Island Total13909
There have been 804 major accidents so far this year compared with 991 during the same period last year, a decrease of 18.9%.

To date, there have been 16 fatal crashes resulting in 16 fatalities compared with 24 fatal crashes resulting in 26 fatalities, two of which had multiple deaths, for the same time last year. This represents a decrease of 33.3% for fatal crashes and 38.5% for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.

