HTA Symposium Aims to Raise Awareness on Sex Trafficking

The Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA) and the Hawaii Lodging and Tourism Association (HLTA), invites the public to participate in the “Campaign for a Safer Community.”

Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, a Hawai‘i nonprofit working to combat sex trafficking, is holding symposiums across the state on November 4-7, from 8 a.m. till noon. An event on the Big Island will take place on Nov. 6 at the Natural Energy Lab of Hawai‘i Authority Authority — Hale Iako, in Kailua-Kona.

According to Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, sex traffickers often take advantage of the privacy and anonymity accessible through the hospitality industry. Some of the victims are young Hawai‘i residents.

The workshops, sponsored by HTA and HLTA, are free to attend. The symposiums are aimed at empowering Hawai‘i’s visitor industry management, but everyone who wants to help raise awareness and take a stand against trafficking is welcome to attend.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Topics include: “Defining Trafficking & Exploitation,” “Tourism Industry as Key Partners in Protecting Our Community,” and “Responding, Reporting, and Action Steps.”

Hear from Ho‘ōla Nā Pua, local law enforcement, and their national partners on how to turn the tides against trafficking in Hawai‘i.

Those interested in attending should register by Oct. 29 at https://hoolanapua.org/event/safer/.