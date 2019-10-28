Honolulu Gas Prices Stay on Rise While National Price of Gas Falls

Honolulu gas prices have risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.53/g today, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 214 stations. Gas prices in Honolulu are 1.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, yet stand 23.9 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Honolulu is priced at $2.99/g today while the most expensive is $3.71/g, a difference of 72.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state today is $3.09/g while the highest is $4.31/g, a difference of $1.22/g. The cheapest price in the entire country today stands at $1.75/g while the most expensive is $5.49/g, a difference of $3.74/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 5.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.58/g today. The national average is down 6.3 cents per gallon from a month ago, yet stands 22.4 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

Historical gasoline prices in Honolulu and the national average going back a decade:

October 28, 2018: $3.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.81/g)

October 28, 2017: $2.97/g (U.S. Average: $2.46/g)

October 28, 2016: $2.79/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)

October 28, 2015: $2.74/g (U.S. Average: $2.19/g)

October 28, 2014: $3.94/g (U.S. Average: $3.02/g)

October 28, 2013: $3.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.27/g)

October 28, 2012: $4.26/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)

October 28, 2011: $4.05/g (U.S. Average: $3.44/g)

October 28, 2010: $3.37/g (U.S. Average: $2.79/g)

October 28, 2009: $3.15/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices: