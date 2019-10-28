High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandOctober 28, 2019, 4:23 PM HST (Updated October 28, 2019, 4:23 PM)
3:58 PM HST, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
A SURF ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT NORTH FACING SHORES THE BIG ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST, WEDNESDAY
Surf: A large long-period northwest swell will peak this evening, hold through tonight and gradually decrease through the week.
Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Know your limits; when in doubt, do not go out. Seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities. Large breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents make entering the water hazardous.