High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

3:34 AM HST, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY

Affected Areas: Big Island north and east-facing shores.

Surf: 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of the Big Island, primarily along the Hāmākua Coast.

Impact Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Know your limits. When in doubt, do not go out. Seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities.