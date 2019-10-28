High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big Island

High Surf Advisory in Effect for Big IslandOctober 28, 2019, 5:54 AM HST (Updated October 28, 2019, 5:54 AM)
3:34 AM HST, Monday, Oct. 28, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY
Affected Areas: Big Island north and east-facing shores.
Surf: 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores of the Big Island, primarily along the Hāmākua Coast.
Impact Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Know your limits. When in doubt, do not go out. Seek ocean recreation areas best suited for your abilities.