County Program Provides Disposal of Unwanted Vehicles

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Environmental Management’s Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section announces its year-round Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program, beginning on Nov. 1.

This Vehicle Disposal Assistance Program will assist registered vehicle owners with properly and legally disposing of unwanted vehicles, thereby reducing the number of derelict and abandoned vehicles discarded on our public roadways.

A maximum of two “junked” vehicles per registered owner, per calendar year, may be disposed of at no charge. The County will pay the disposal fee directly to the County’s vehicle disposal contractor. However, the registered owner is responsible for transporting the vehicle from its current location to the County’s contracted vehicle disposal facility, and for all costs associated with transport of the vehicle.

Applications for the program will be accepted starting Nov. 1. Registered vehicle owners are encouraged to submit their applications early, as there are limited disposal appointments available each day.

For an application, guidelines and instructions, visit http://www.hawaiizerowaste.org/recycle/automotive/. For questions, contact the Derelict and Abandoned Vehicle Section at 808-961‐8552 during regular office hours (7:45 a.m.–4:30 p.m.) or [email protected]