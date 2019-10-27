Small Craft AdvisoryOctober 27, 2019, 7:42 AM HST (Updated October 27, 2019, 7:42 AM)
3:30 AM HST, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu
SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM HST TUESDAY
Seas: Building to 7–11 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.