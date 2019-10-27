3:30 AM HST, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM HST TUESDAY

Seas: Building to 7–11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.