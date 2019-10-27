October 27, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 27, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 27, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 27, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly between 7pm and 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Light and variable wind becoming east around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Light east wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. East wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. East northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Windy, with an east northeast wind 22 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Breezy, with an east wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Windy, with an east wind 20 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Breezy, with an east wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. North wind 8 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Monday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Sunny, with a high near 83. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East southeast wind around 6 mph.
Monday: Isolated showers after noon. Sunny, with a high near 84. Light north northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov