October 26, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

SPONSORED VIDEO

Today: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. Light east southeast wind becoming east northeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly after 7pm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind becoming northeast around 6 mph in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. West southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers, mainly before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a northeast wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Windy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 24 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Isolated showers after midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 20 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. Northeast wind 5 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. North northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. North northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with an east southeast wind 7 to 16 mph becoming northeast in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. Breezy, with an east wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.