Mākaha Sons to Perform at Aloha Theatre on Nov. 16

Tickets are on sale now to see the Mākaha Sons perform live on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 7 to 9 p.m., at Aloha Theatre in Kainaliu.

Considered one of Hawai‘i’s premiere music groups, the Mākaha Sons have been perpetuating traditional Hawaiian music worldwide for more than 40 years. The trio have won multiple Nā Hōkū Hanohano Awards and Hawai‘i Music Awards. They are known for a vibrant, rich blend of original melodies and a stage presence that has won the hearts of thousands of fans across the globe.

The performance will benefit Kona Community Hospital’s pediatric services training.

Admissions are $50 reserved seating and $100 VIP, available online at www.AlohaTheatre.com.

Aloha Theatre is located at 79-7384 Māmalahoa Highway.