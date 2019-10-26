Final Performances of ‘Gypsy’ at Palace Theater this Weekend

Palace Theatre will present its final performances of the musical Gypsy on Saturday evening, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m., and Sunday afternoon, Oct. 27, at 2:30 p.m.

Gypsy is an acclaimed burlesque production considered among the greatest American musicals of all time. Based on the life of gypsy Rose Lee, the family-friendly show features a more than 50-member cast and live orchestra performing a musical score written by Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim.

The New York Times has called the score “one of the best for any show ever.” Classic songs include “You Gotta Get A Gimmick,” “Let Me Entertain You” and the show-stopping “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”

Advance tickets are $15 for general admission ($20 at the door), $25 reserved side ($30 at the door), $30 reserved center ($35 at the door) and $5 for children 12 and under ($8 at the door). Purchase tickets in person at the Palace Theater box office, over the phone by calling (808) 934-7010, or online.

The production will be directed by Larry Reitzer with choreography by Michael Misita, musical direction by Armando Mendoza and vocal direction led by Lisa Katherine Taylor.

Reitzer recently directed the Center Stage Dance Alliance Production of Aladdin. Broadway veteran Michael Misita—who appeared in the Broadway companies of Pippin, Applause, Follies and Equus—has choreographed the Hilo productions of La Cage, Mary Poppins and 9 to 5! Musical director Armando Mendoza has led and conducted the Hilo productions of Miss Saigon and Evita.

“It’s a true dream-team. Gypsy is a very challenging show—maybe the most challenging show I have ever directed and I could not imagine doing it without these wonderfully talented collaborators,” Reitzer said.