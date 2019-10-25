Weekend Lane Closures: Oct. 25-27

The Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced weekend lane closures starting today through Oct. 27. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, 7 days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

Maunakea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, 7 days a week, for TMT work.