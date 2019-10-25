Outstanding Warrants List as of Oct. 25

As of Friday, Oct. 25, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:

Paul Torrealba, 59, Kailua-Kona

Al Torres, 40, Ocean View

Alan Torres, 41, Honoka‘a

Ashley Torres, 33, Kailua-Kona

Daniela Torres, 37, Kea‘au

Shane Torres, 47, Kamuela

Sophia Torres, 52, Hilo

Paul Tosie, 32, Kailua-Kona

Lorraine Townsend, 28, Kailua-Kona

Kawehilakeaimaikalani Trash-Batti, 33, Pa‘auilo

Tomas Traverso, 26, Hilo

Leilani Tricoci, 49, Mountain View

Bryan Trimble, 50, Captain Cook

Scott Trimmer, 70, Kea‘au

Jasmine Tripp, 29, Pāhoa

John Tripp, 26, NPA

John Troche, 30, Mountain View

Carl Truckenbrodt, 71, Pāhoa

Andry Tsibulski, 54, Kailua-Kona

Thiec Tu Chong, 43, Hilo

Lawrence Tuano, 21, Kailua-Kona

John Tubbe, 72, Kailua-Kona

Chrysallis Tuckerjanes, 35, Kea‘au

Devorah Tuhy, 65, Kailua-Kona

Suliana Tui, 34, Kea‘au

Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.

Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.