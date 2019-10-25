Outstanding Warrants List as of Oct. 25

Outstanding Warrants List as of Oct. 25October 25, 2019, 12:24 PM HST (Updated October 25, 2019, 12:24 PM)
As of Friday, Oct. 25, the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
- Paul Torrealba, 59, Kailua-Kona
- Al Torres, 40, Ocean View
- Alan Torres, 41, Honoka‘a
- Ashley Torres, 33, Kailua-Kona
- Daniela Torres, 37, Kea‘au
- Shane Torres, 47, Kamuela
- Sophia Torres, 52, Hilo
- Paul Tosie, 32, Kailua-Kona
- Lorraine Townsend, 28, Kailua-Kona
- Kawehilakeaimaikalani Trash-Batti, 33, Pa‘auilo
- Tomas Traverso, 26, Hilo
- Leilani Tricoci, 49, Mountain View
- Bryan Trimble, 50, Captain Cook
- Scott Trimmer, 70, Kea‘au
- Jasmine Tripp, 29, Pāhoa
- John Tripp, 26, NPA
- John Troche, 30, Mountain View
- Carl Truckenbrodt, 71, Pāhoa
- Andry Tsibulski, 54, Kailua-Kona
- Thiec Tu Chong, 43, Hilo
- Lawrence Tuano, 21, Kailua-Kona
- John Tubbe, 72, Kailua-Kona
- Chrysallis Tuckerjanes, 35, Kea‘au
- Devorah Tuhy, 65, Kailua-Kona
- Suliana Tui, 34, Kea‘au
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 in Hilo or 808-329-8181 in Kona and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000. Crime Stoppers is a volunteer program run by ordinary citizens who want to keep their community safe. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.
Persons who know a warrant is out for their arrest are advised to report to the nearest police station to avoid having an officer go to their home or workplace to arrest them.
Individuals can find out if they have a misdemeanor warrant or a traffic warrant by going to the Hawaii State Judiciary’s website at www.courts.state.hi.us. From there, click on “eCourt Kekua” and then follow the directions. Information about felony warrants is not yet available online.