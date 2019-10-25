October 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

October 25, 2019 Weather ForecastOctober 25, 2019, 6:00 AM HST (Updated October 25, 2019, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Kona
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov