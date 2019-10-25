October 25, 2019 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Showers likely, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 87. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Light southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Kona

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Increasing clouds, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. North northeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Isolated showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with a northeast wind 7 to 12 mph increasing to 13 to 18 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Breezy, with an east wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph becoming light east southeast. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. East northeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tonight: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Scattered showers before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Puna

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 11am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. West wind 5 to 9 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Occasional showers. Low around 69. North northeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Saturday: Showers likely, mainly before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light and variable wind becoming northeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Scattered showers after 11am. Increasing clouds, with a high near 85. East wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 85. Breezy, with a northeast wind 15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.