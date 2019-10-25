HPD Seeks Help to Locate Runaway

The Hawai‘i Police Department is looking for runaway Machaela Bailey.

She was last seen in the Keaukaha area near Apapane Street on Oct. 13, 2019, in the afternoon hours.

Bailey is described as 5 feet, 3 inches, weighing 110 pounds with a slim build and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a long black t-shirt and blue denim shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Lawrence Kobayashi at 808-935-3311.