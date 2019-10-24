Traffic Citations on Daniel K. Inouye Highway

Police assigned to be in place for the TMT protestor blockade and encampment on Maunakea access road continued the stepped-up traffic enforcement efforts on Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200), which began on Aug. 15.

The continuing efforts of police during the new weeklong period covering Oct. 17 to date, have resulted in the issuance of an additional 428 traffic citations and three suspects arrested for four offenses. The 428 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (171)

Excessive Speeding (4)

Seatbelt (36)

Child Restraint (4)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (5)

Tint (7)

No Driver’s License (20)

No Insurance (19)

Unsafe vehicle (17)

Other moving violation (5)

No License plate (10)

Regulatory (130)

The four arrested offenses were categorized as contempt/failure to appear warrants.

The combined total of the 10-week long Daniel K. Inouye Highway enhanced traffic enforcement efforts by Hawai ‘i Police Department stands at 5,461 citations issued and 51 persons arrested for 84 offenses.

The effort will continue for the duration of the ongoing protest situation to promote the safety of motorists and pedestrians alike.